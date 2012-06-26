UPDATE 1-Euro zone woes weigh on Salzgitter outlook

* Says breakeven no longer possible for steel division

FRANKFURT, June 26 German steelmaker Salzgitter said profits will fall sharply this year and forecast its steel division would slip into a loss as customers hold back on orders in light of economic turbulence in the euro zone.

"Many steel processors and stockholding steel traders are expecting business to stagnate. Having replenished their stocks in the first quarter, they have now adopted a wait-and-see stance," Salzgitter said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, said last week it was considering cutting more capacity as demand shrinks in debt-stricken Europe.

Salzgitter, Germany's second-largest steelmaker after ThyssenKrupp, said it expects 2012 sales to be flat and its pretax profit to be in the lower to mid double-digit million euro range.

Salzgitter has not given a specific outlook for 2012 before, saying only it would be difficult to match 2011's results, when it posted pretax profit of 201.6 million euros ($251.4 million).

Global steel production rose by just 0.7 percent in May, the World Steel Association said last week, with output expected to remain sluggish in the coming months.

"The economic outlook for Germany and the eurozone as a whole has deteriorated further due to the severe problems caused by Europe's debt crisis," Salzgitter said, adding this development was markedly worse than it assumed in May when it reported first quarter results.

It said the lower demand for rolled steel meant it would now only be able to increase prices in the third quarter. But if German industrial demand were to remain healthy, then the steel market may recover in the late summer, it said.