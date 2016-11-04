Brazil's IBAMA fines Samarco 500,000 reais per day

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil's federal environmental agency IBAMA said on Friday it is fining Samarco Mineracao, an iron ore joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, 500,000 reais ($154,693) per day for not complying with directives related to a 2015 tailings dam spill at their mine.
IBAMA said Samarco will be fined daily until it increases the height of the "S3 dike" that was built to contain the continuing run off from the dam spill and effectively treats the mining waste, known as tailings, that lies upstream of the dike. ($1 = 3.2322 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by G Crosse)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.