UPDATE 1-Banco Safra sues Samarco in U.S. court over Brazil dam disaster

(Adds details of lawsuit and context, paragraphs 3-8)
By Ana Mano
Nov 14 Brazilian mining company Samarco
Mineração SA was sued by creditors in the United
States on Monday, accusing it of making false statements about a
deadly dam disaster in November 2015.
Banco Safra's Cayman Islands branch, individually and on
behalf of investors holding Samarco's bonds due in 2022, 2023
and 2024, said Samarco and Ricardo de Aragão, chief executive
offer at the time of the accident, made "false and or misleading
statements" related to "the longstanding systemic and structural
defects" in the Fundão tailings dam.
Samarco representatives were not immediately available for
comment on the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court. Samarco
stopped production after the disaster.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for damages caused by any
violations of U.S. securities laws and seeks class action, or
group status, for investors. It said New York was the proper
jurisdiction because the bank bought Samarco notes from
broker-dealers and counterparties in the district.
Banco Safra's lawsuit makes reference to a burst tailings
dam at a Samarco mine, which unleashed a mud flow that killed 19
people, left hundreds homeless and polluted the Rio Doce River.
The government called it Brazil's worst environmental
disaster.
Samarco, a 50-50 joint venture between Vale and
BHP Billiton, has $2.2 billion in outstanding bond
debt. The company is in default after missing two interest
payments related to its bond obligations.
Banco Safra also claims investors were led to believe
Samarco had taken measures to avoid a catastrophic disaster at
its Fundão tailings dam, but these measures were not in place.
The case is Banco Safra - Cayman Islands branch v Samarco
Mineracao, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 16-cv-08800
(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Nate Raymond in New
York; Editing by Grant McCool)