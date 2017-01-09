Brazil's Samarco requests extension for dam disaster guarantee

BRASILIA Jan 9 Brazilian miner Samarco and its shareholders Vale SA and BHP Billiton have requested to extend until Jan. 19 a deadline to pay 1.2 billion reais ($375.39 million) in guarantees related to the collapse of a tailings dam in 2015, Vale said in a statement on Monday.

The payment was meant to be made to a court in Minas Gerais state by Monday. ($1 = 3.1967 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Diane Craft)