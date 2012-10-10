版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 23:25 BJT

BRIEF-Sam's club CEO says chain to sell Children's Place merchandise during holiday season

CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart: * Sam's club CEO says chain to sell Children's Place merchandise

during holiday season

