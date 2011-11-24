Itochu to invest $1 bln in KKR's deal to buy Samson

TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said on Thursday it plans to invest $1.04 billion to take a 25 percent stake in Samson Investment Co, as part of KKR & Co's $7.2 billion bid for the U.S. oil and gas group.

The stake would help Itochu achieve its goal to double its oil rights volume to 70,000 barrels per day by 2015, up from its current 34,000 barrels, Itochu said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)