版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 10:16 BJT

Itochu to invest $1 bln in KKR's deal to buy Samson

TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said on Thursday it plans to invest $1.04 billion to take a 25 percent stake in Samson Investment Co, as part of KKR & Co's $7.2 billion bid for the U.S. oil and gas group.

The stake would help Itochu achieve its goal to double its oil rights volume to 70,000 barrels per day by 2015, up from its current 34,000 barrels, Itochu said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐