Itochu to invest $1 bln in KKR's deal to buy Samson

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said on Thursday it plans to invest $1.04 billion to take a 25 percent stake in Samson Investment Co, as part of KKR & Co's $7.2 billion bid for the U.S. oil and gas group.
The stake would help Itochu achieve its goal to double its oil rights volume to 70,000 barrels per day by 2015, up from its current 34,000 barrels, Itochu said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.