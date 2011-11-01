KKR not interested in Samson GOM assets -source

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
Nov 1 Private-equity firm KKR and Co (KKR.N), which is in exclusive talks to buy most of privately held Samson Investment Co, would likely not be interested in the oil and gas company's Gulf of Mexico assets, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The firm's bid for most of Samson's assets would likely be in the range of $7 billion the source said. (Reporting by Michael Erman)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: