KKR not interested in Samson GOM assets -source

Nov 1 Private-equity firm KKR and Co (KKR.N), which is in exclusive talks to buy most of privately held Samson Investment Co, would likely not be interested in the oil and gas company's Gulf of Mexico assets, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The firm's bid for most of Samson's assets would likely be in the range of $7 billion the source said. (Reporting by Michael Erman)