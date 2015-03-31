版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 07:09 BJT

Samson Resources says may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

March 31 Oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp said in a filing on Tuesday that it might have to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if the company is unable to refinance its debt obligations.

Samson Resources, which was acquired in a $7.2-billion deal in 2011 by a team of investors led by KKR & Co, had a total debt of $3.9 billion as of Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1G4fiuq) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐