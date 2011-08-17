Samsung's Lee eyes deals to boost software prowess-report

SEOUL Aug 17 Samsung Electronics
chairman Lee Kun-hee has asked the firm's top management to seek
measures including acquisitions to enhance its software prowess,
local media reports said on Wednesday.
His remarks come as Samsung is embroiled in an intensifying
patent battle with Apple , and after Google
unveiled a $12.5 billion deal on Monday to buy Motorola Mobility
Holdings , threatening its ties with the Android mobile
software platform maker.
"Chairman Lee told top managers to come up with various
measures including M&As to enhance software competitiveness,"
Kim Soon-taek, head of the Samsung Group office, told local
reporters.
Lee made similar remarks in late July, urging managers to
boost its software prowess, patent pools and talent at the
firm's annual event comparing Samsung's vast product portfolios
ranging from televisions, handsets and computers against those
of its rivals.
At the time, Lee stopped short of mentioning mergers and
acquisitions.
Samsung said on Wednesday it could not confirm Lee's
comments.
Samsung is the most credible challenger to Apple in the
booming smartphone and tablet market and Apple is moving
aggressively to defend its dominance in those markets it
virtually created.
Samsung became the world's No.2 smartphone maker after Apple
in the second quarter and the biggest Android phone vendor.
Analysts say that the South Korean firm faces the challenge
of moving beyond being a hardware company, clever at copying
ideas, to become more creative, better adept at software, at a
time when consumer gadgets are getting smarter all the time.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)