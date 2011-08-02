Samsung:Apple agreement not to affect tablet sales outside Australia

SINGAPORE Aug 2 Samsung Electronics said it will not sell its current version of its flagship Galaxy Tablet in Australia after reaching an agreement with Apple following a patent lawsuit filed by the U.S. company.

"Apple Inc filed a complaint with the Federal Court of Australia involving a Samsung GALAXY Tab 10.1 variant that Samsung Electronics had no plans of selling in Australia. No injunction was issued by the court and the parties in the case reached a mutual agreement which stipulates that the variant in question will not be sold in Australia," Samsung said in a in a statement on Tuesday.

Samsung is Apple's nearest rival in the fast-growing mobile device industry as it leverages its cost competitiveness and access to chips and other tablet components.

The legal battle between the two companies has been building since April when Apple sued Samsung in a U.S. federal court in California. Apple alleges the South Korean company's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and iPad. Samsung has counter sued Apple.

"A Samsung GALAXY Tab 10.1 for the Australian market will be released in the near future. This undertaking does not affect any other Samsung smartphone or tablet available in the Australian market or other countries," the Korean company said. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)