Seoul court rules Apple infringed two Samsung patents

BRIEF-Net1 acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
SEOUL Aug 24 Apple Inc has infringed on two of Samsung Electronics Co's patents and it has been fined $35,400 by a South Korean court, the court ruled on Friday.
The South Korean ruling comes as the two firms are locked in a bruising global patent battle that could reshape a fast-evolving mobile market.
There will be a separate ruling on an Apple suit against Samsung within 30 minutes.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.