Seoul court rules Apple infringed two Samsung patents

SEOUL Aug 24 Apple Inc has infringed on two of Samsung Electronics Co's patents and it has been fined $35,400 by a South Korean court, the court ruled on Friday.

The South Korean ruling comes as the two firms are locked in a bruising global patent battle that could reshape a fast-evolving mobile market.

There will be a separate ruling on an Apple suit against Samsung within 30 minutes.

