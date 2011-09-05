German court bans sales of Samsung's new 7.7-inch tablet

SEOUL, Sept 5 Samsung Electronics Co
has stopped promoting its new tablet computer at Europe's
biggest consumer electronics fair after a court-ordered sales
injunction in Germany, the latest setback in its global patent
battle with Apple Inc .
A Dusseldorf court ordered the South Korean company to stop
selling Galaxy Tab 7.7 on Friday when the annual IFA electronics
show started in Berlin. The move follows an earlier ban on
German sales of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 by the court in late
August until its final ruling on Sept. 9.
The Galaxy Tab 7.7 is the latest addition to Samsung's range
of Galaxy products. It was first unveiled at the show along with
5.3-inch Galaxy Note, which Samsung hopes to create a new
product category with and fill the gap between smartphones and
tablets.
"The product is not on sale yet but we've decided to respect
the court order," Samsung spokesman James Chung said.
Samsung and Apple have been locked in acrimonious battle
over smartphones and tablets patents since April as Apple seeks
to rein in the growth of Google's Android phones by
taking directly aim at the biggest Android vendor, Samsung.
Apple has argued that Samsung had infringed on its patents
and the Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets "slavishly"
copied its design, look and feel. It is fighting legal battles
in the United States as well as Europe, South Korea and
Australia.
The battle forced Samsung to delay its tablet sales in
Australia twice.
Samsung has counter-sued, arguing Apple infringed its
wireless patents.
The Galaxy Tab 7.7 is powered by a dual 1.2 GHz processor
and uses a 7.7-inch super-bright active matrix organic light
emitting diode (AMOLED) screen.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)