Samsung expands sales ban requests against Apple iPhone

SEOUL Oct 17 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Monday that it has filed preliminary
injunction motions in Australia and Japan requesting the courts
stop the sale of Apple Inc's iPhone 4S in an escalating
legal battle between the two technology giants.
Samsung said earlier this month that it would seek sales
bans of the latest iPhone in France and Italy less than a day
after the device was unveiled, claiming the product infringed
upon its patents.
"In light of these (patent) violations, Samsung believes the
sale of such Apple devices should be banned," Samsung said in a
statement.
Since April, Apple and Samsung have been locked in an
acrimonious legal battle in 10 countries involving smartphones
and tablet computers as they jostle for the top spot in the
fast-growing markets. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer,
buying mainly chips and displays.
