Samsung says German court rules against it in Apple suit

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt expands share repurchase plan by $1 bln
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
SEOUL Jan 20 Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday a German court ruled against it in a patent suit versus Apple over mobile technologies, and the firm has yet to decide whether to appeal the ruling.
Samsung counter-sued Apple in April, after the U.S. firm filed a lawsuit claiming that the South Korean firm infringed on its design rights and that Samsung's products "slavishly" copied Apple's iPhone and iPad.
Samsung said Friday's ruling covers one patent and the German court has yet to decide on the other two mobile technologies that it claims Apple infringed.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening
* Home Bancshares Inc and Centennial Bank announce completion of the acquisition of the Bank Of Commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: