Samsung says German court rules against it in Apple suit

SEOUL Jan 20 Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday a German court ruled against it in a patent suit versus Apple over mobile technologies, and the firm has yet to decide whether to appeal the ruling.

Samsung counter-sued Apple in April, after the U.S. firm filed a lawsuit claiming that the South Korean firm infringed on its design rights and that Samsung's products "slavishly" copied Apple's iPhone and iPad.

Samsung said Friday's ruling covers one patent and the German court has yet to decide on the other two mobile technologies that it claims Apple infringed.