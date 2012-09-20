CORRECTED-Samsung says to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple

(Corrects first sentence to show sales start this week, not last week)

SEOUL, Sept 20 Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it plans to add Apple's iPhone 5, wh ich goes on sale this week, t o its existing patent lawsuits against the U.S. smartphone rival.

The fresh legal step by the South Korean firm comes as Apple booked orders for over two million iPhone 5 models in the first 24 hours and the model hits store shelves on Friday.

"Samsung anticipates that it will file, in the near future, a motion to amend its infringement contentions to add the iPhone 5 as an accused product," it said in a U.S. court filing. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)