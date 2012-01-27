版本:
German court rules against Samsung in suit with Apple

SEOUL Jan 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that a German court has ruled against it in a patent suit with Apple Inc over mobile technology, the latest verdict in an intensifying global legal battle between the two technology giants.

The ruling by the court in Mannheim covered one of three patents Samsung claimed Apple violated and follows Samsung's defeat last week.

The court will decide on the third patent on March 2.

