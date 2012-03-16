German court delays Apple's slide-to-unlock lawsuit

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 16 A German court
suspended a trial in which Apple alleged that Samsung
Electronics copied the slide-to-unlock technology of
its iPhone and iPad devices pending the outcome of a separate
suit.
The regional court in Mannheim, Germany, said on Friday it
would wait for a decision in ongoing proceedings in a Munich
court over the feature, which allows users to switch on a device
by swiping over the touch-screen.
The pending decision by the Mannheim court relates to the
slide-to-unlock utility model, which is similar to a patent but
has a shorter term, and comes two weeks after the same court
dismissed a suit on the technology's patent.
Apple is also locked in a separate legal battle over the
slide-to-unlock patent with Motorola Mobility.
The case is among a flurry of intellectual property disputes
brought to courts in Germany, as well as other countries around
the world, as makers of smartphones and tablets compete for a
market worth billions of dollars.
Apple first sued Samsung almost a year ago, claiming that
the maker of the Galaxy range of smartphones and tablets
"slavishly" copied Apple's iPhone and iPad models.
Apple is also involved in patent battles with other
smartphone makers using Google's free Android platform,
the fastest growing mobile operating system, which is also used
on Samsung's Galaxy range.