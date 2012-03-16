UPDATE 1-German court delays Apple's slide-to-unlock lawsuit

* Mannheim court suspends trial pending a separate suit
* Says has doubts over slide-to-unlock utility model
* Says will wait for decision from patent court in Munich
MANNHEIM, Germany, March 16 A German court
suspended a trial in which Apple Inc alleged that
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd copied the
slide-to-unlock technology of its iPhone and iPad devices,
pending the outcome of a separate suit.
The regional court in Mannheim, Germany, said on Friday it
had doubts over Apple's intellectual property right to the
feature, which allows users to switch on a device by swiping
over the touch-screen, and would wait for a decision in related
proceedings in a Munich court.
Samsung filed a suit with the German Federal Patent Court in
Munich in November, seeking to have revoked Apple's utility
model, which is similar to a patent but has a shorter term, for
the slide-to-unlock feature.
These cases are among a flurry of intellectual property
disputes brought to courts in Germany, as well as other
countries around the world, as makers of smartphones and tablets
compete for a market worth billions of dollars.
Samsung said in an e-mailed statement it welcomed the
Mannheim court's decision to stay the proceedings and said its
Galaxy range of devices would remain available to consumers in
Germany. Apple declined to comment.
The same court two weeks ago dismissed a case in which Apple
alleged that Samsung infringed its slide-to-unlock patent. Apple
is also locked in a separate legal battle over the patent with
Motorola Mobility.
Apple first sued Samsung almost a year ago, claiming the
maker of the Galaxy range of smartphones and tablets "slavishly"
copied Apple's iPhone and iPad models.
Apple is also involved in patent battles with other
smartphone makers using Google Inc's free Android
platform, the fastest-growing mobile operating system, which is
also used on Samsung's Galaxy range.