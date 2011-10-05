Samsung says to seek sales injunction on iPhone 4S

SEOUL Oct 5 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Wednesday that it would file for a sales ban on Apple's
new iPhone with courts in France and Italy as the phone
infringed its mobile technology patents, widening its legal
battle with the U.S. company.
Samsung said the preliminary injunction requests against the
iPhone 4S involve two patent infringements related to its
wireless technology and that it would file for sales bans in
other countries after further review.
"Apple has continued to flagrantly violate our intellectual
property rights and free-ride on our technology," the South
Korean firm said in a statement.
"We will steadfastly protect our intellectual property."
Samsung and Apple have sued each other in nine countries and
in over 20 cases since April.
The latest salvo by the maker of Galaxy smartphone and
tablet comes less than a day after Apple's newly introduced
iPhone 4S left investors and Apple's fans wishing for more than
souped-up version of its previous device introduced more than a
year ago.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)