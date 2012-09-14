Apple does not violate Samsung patents - US ITC judge

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Apple did not
violate patents owned by Samsung Electronics in
making the iPod touch, iPhones and iPads, a judge at the
International Trade Commission said in a preliminary ruling on
Friday.
Apple and Samsung have taken their bruising patent disputes
to some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming
mobile industry. Apple won a landmark victory last month after a
U.S. jury found the South Korean firm had copied key features of
the iPhone and awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages.
ITC Judge James Gildea said on Friday that Apple did not
violate the four patents in the case. Samsung had accused Apple
of infringement in a complaint filed in mid-2011. It asked for
the infringing products to be banned from sale in the United
States.
The full commission is due to decide whether to uphold or
overturn its internal judge's decision in January.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.