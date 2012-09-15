UPDATE 2-Apple did not violate Samsung patents-US trade judge

* Judge's decision is preliminary; final due in January
* Fight is part of larger Android/Apple battle
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Apple did not
violate patents owned by Samsung Electronics in
making the iPod touch, iPhone and iPad, a judge at the
International Trade Commission said in a preliminary ruling on
Friday.
Apple and Samsung have taken their bruising patent disputes
to some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming
mobile industry. Apple won a landmark victory last month after a
U.S. jury found the South Korean firm had copied key features of
the iPhone and awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages.
ITC Judge James Gildea said on Friday that Apple did not
violate the four patents in the case. Samsung had accused Apple
of infringement in a complaint filed in mid-2011. It asked for
the infringing products to be banned from sale in the United
States.
The full commission is due to decide whether to uphold or
overturn its internal judge's decision in January.
"We remain confident that the full Commission will
ultimately reach a final determination that affirms our position
that Apple must be held accountable for free-riding on our
technological innovations," Samsung said in a statement.
Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The patents in the complaint are related to 3G wireless
technology, the format of data packets for high-speed
transmission, and integrating functions like web surfing with
mobile phone functions.
Apple has a parallel complaint filed against Samsung at the
ITC, accusing Samsung, a major Apple chip provider as well as a
global rival, of blatantly copying its iPhones and iPads. The
ITC judge's preliminary decision is due in mid-October.
Samsung was the top-selling mobile-phone maker in the second
quarter of 2012, with Apple in third place, according to data
from Gartner Inc.
Samsung's Galaxy touchscreen tablets are considered by many
industry experts to be the main rival to the iPad, though they
are currently a distant second to Apple's devices.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010 as it
seeks to limit the growth of Google's Android system.
The fight has embroiled Samsung, HTC and others who use Android.
Google's Android software, which Apple's late founder Steve
Jobs denounced as a "stolen product," has become the world's No.
1 smartphone operating system.
The ITC judge's decision comes just weeks after the most
closely watched patent trial in years. A jury in a California
federal court ordered Samsung to pay $1.05 billion in damages
after finding that Samsung had copied critical features of the
iPhone and iPad and could face an outright sales ban on key
products.
Samsung has said it will contest that verdict and work with
carriers to modify its products to keep them on the U.S. market.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-794.