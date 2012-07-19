Apple must run 'Samsung did not copy iPad' ads-report

LONDON, July 19 Apple has been
instructed by a British judge to run ads saying that Samsung
did not copy its design for the iPad in the latest
twist in the ongoing patent battles between the two tech giants,
according to Bloomberg.
Judge Birss, who ruled last week that Samsung did not
infringe Apple's designs because its Galaxy Tab tablets were not
"as cool" as the U.S. company's iPad, said Apple should publish
a notice on its website and in British newspapers to correct any
impression that the South Korean company copied Apple, Bloomberg
said.
The notice, which is in effect an advertisement for Samsung,
should remain on Apple's website for at least six months, the
report said.
The judge, however, rejected Samsung's request that Apple be
forbidden from continuing to claim that its design rights had
been infringed, saying that Apple was entitled to hold the
opinion, the news agency said.
Samsung said in a statement after the hearing: "Should Apple
continue to make excessive legal claims based on such generic
designs, innovation in the industry could be harmed and consumer
choice unduly limited."
Apple declined to comment on Judge Birss's instruction.