Samsung loses latest Apple patent suit in UK

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 Apple won a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in an English court, which exonerates the iPhone maker from charges it unlawfully used Samsung technology.
Samsung had argued that three individual patents relating to processing and transmitting data on 3G mobile networks had been infringed, but the court found all three claims invalid.
This is the latest case in a global barrage of claims and counterclaims between the two companies, which between them account for one in every two smartphones sold worldwide.
Samsung said it was disappointed by the court's decision.
"Upon a thorough review of the judgment we will decide whether to file an appeal," a spokeswoman said.
Apple declined to comment.
The Korean company won a bittersweet legal victory over its California-based rival last summer when another British judge ruled its Galaxy tablet should not be blocked from sale in Britain.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.