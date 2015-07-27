Samsung Bioepis plans to complete U.S. listing by second quarter of 2016

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 27 Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Samsung Group's biosimilar drug development unit, said on Monday it planned to complete a U.S. listing by the second quarter of next year, and planned to choose advisers by mid-August.
Bioepis has previously said it was considering a Nasdaq IPO, a move that comes as it seeks about $1.3 billion for product development and as its parent makes a bigger push into biopharmaceuticals. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company