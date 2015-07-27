Samsung Bioepis plans to complete U.S. listing by second quarter of 2016

SEOUL, July 27 Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Samsung Group's biosimilar drug development unit, said on Monday it planned to complete a U.S. listing by the second quarter of next year, and planned to choose advisers by mid-August.

Bioepis has previously said it was considering a Nasdaq IPO, a move that comes as it seeks about $1.3 billion for product development and as its parent makes a bigger push into biopharmaceuticals. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)