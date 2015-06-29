CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Samsung's Bioepis considers Nasdaq IPO, seeks funds for product development

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that $1.3 billion is
estimated value of funds sought for product development and not
value of potential IPO size)
* Samsung focusing on biopharma as future growth engine
* IPO may burnish argument for Samsung group asset shake-up
* Samsung Bioepis seen having $7 bln market cap -media
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co
Ltd, a developer of generic versions of biotech drugs, said it
was considering a Nasdaq IPO - a move that comes as it seeks
about $1.3 billion for product development and as the Samsung
Group makes a bigger push into biopharmaceuticals.
Highlighting growth opportunities for its biopharmaceuticals
business may be a tactic by the Samsung Group to win support for
a planned merger of two affiliates that would strengthen control
for its founding Lee family, analysts said.
A proposed $8 billion takeover of construction firm Samsung
C&T Corp by the conglomerate's de facto holding
company Cheil Industries Inc has drawn opposition
from activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott.
If the takeover went ahead, the merged entity would have a
majority stake in Samsung Biologics which owns 90 percent of
Samsung Bioepis - resulting in a clearer line of control.
Currently, Cheil owns 46 percent while Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd also owns 46 percent and C&T owns 6 percent.
"This looks like an attempt by Samsung Group to back up its
argument for the merger in regard to the growth opportunities
for the biopharmaceuticals business," said Chung Sun-sup, head
of corporate analysis firm Chaebul.com.
Bioepis is looking to raise an estimated 1.5 trillion won
($1.3 billion) for future product development, and is
considering fundraising options, including an IPO on Nasdaq or
elsewhere, a company spokeswoman said.
U.S. listings are rare for South Korea firms. Korean-listed
stocks tend to trade at discounts to global peers due to
family-dominated ownership structures, opaque decision-making
processes and low dividends. It would be the first on Nasdaq
since 2006.
Samsung Group will soon send proposals to investment banks
before choosing advisors for an IPO, which may take place in the
first half of 2016, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Monday.
Bioepis is likely to have a market value of at least 8
trillion won ($7.1 billion), the newspaper said, citing an
unidentified investment banking source.
Established in 2012, Bioepis booked an operating loss of 25
billion won in 2014 but expects to release two new products next
year. It has sales agreements with Merck & Co Inc and
Biogen Inc.
There were 10 South Korean companies listed in the United
States as of end-March, according South Korea's Financial
Supervisory Service.
($1 = 1,122.3000 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)