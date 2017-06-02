S.Korea's Samsung Bioepis developing biosimilar of Roche's Lucentis

SEOUL, June 2 South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co
Ltd is developing a lower-cost copy of Roche Holding AG's
eye drug Lucentis, a U.S. filing showed, revealing a
previously undisclosed product in the biosimilar maker's
pipeline.
The unlisted unit of contract drug maker Samsung BioLogics
Co Ltd plans to start phase 3 clinical trials for
its copy of Lucentis, currently called SB11, in September,
according to a filing in a clinical studies database maintained
by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Lucentis is used to treat eye conditions that can impair
vision such as macular degeneration, which can lead to
irreversible vision loss. It had 2016 sales of 1.41 billion
Swiss francs ($1.5 billion).
Bioepis already sells biosimilars for blockbuster rheumatoid
arthritis drugs such as Johnson & Johnson's Remicade and
Amgen's Enbrel, but SB11 is the first known drug in its
portfolio that is not an autoimmune or oncology medication.
It declined to comment on its plans for its Lucentis copy.
The filing was first received by U.S. regulators on May 10.
Drugmaker Biogen Inc is a minority shareholder in
Bioepis.
($1 = 0.9683 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)