Samsung Bioepis applies for approval to sell Remicade biosimilar in U.S.

SEOUL May 24 South Korean biosimilars maker
Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has applied to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to sell its
version of blockbuster drug Remicade in the world's biggest
healthcare market.
The drug is the first biosimilar submitted for regulatory
approval in the United States by Samsung Bioepis, controlled by
Samsung Group. The FDA has accepted the application
for review, Bioepis said.
Biosimilars are lower-cost copies of complex biotech drugs
that have already gained regulatory approval.
Remicade is Johnson & Johnson's rheumatoid arthritis
drug with $6.6 billion in sales last year. Bioepis' version of
it received the European Medicines Agency's recommendation for
approval in April.
The FDA last month approved a Remicade biosimilar developed
by South Korea's Celltrion Inc to treat various
diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)