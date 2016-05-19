Samsung Biologics picks Citigroup, 4 others to manage IPO

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
SEOUL May 19 Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group, said on Thursday it has chosen Citigroup, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and two others as advisors for its planned initial public offering.
Samsung Biologics, whose shareholders include Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to list this year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.68 billion to $2.52 billion). ($1 = 1,188.7400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
VIENNA, Jan 18 The Czech National Bank still believes the right time to lift its cap on the crown is the middle of the year, board member Lubomir Lizal said on Wednesday, adding that investors had overbought the currency.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Denmark's central bank proposed stricter capital rules for the country's large mortgage banks on Wednesday in an effort to reduce taxpayer losses and minimize the wider economic impact if one or more of them gets into trouble.