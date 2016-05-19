版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 16:12 BJT

Samsung Biologics picks Citigroup, 4 others to manage IPO

SEOUL May 19 Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group, said on Thursday it has chosen Citigroup, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and two others as advisors for its planned initial public offering.

Samsung Biologics, whose shareholders include Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to list this year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.68 billion to $2.52 billion). ($1 = 1,188.7400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

