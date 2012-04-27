版本:
Samsung says may switch more memory chip lines to logic chips

SEOUL, April 27 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's top memory chip maker, said on Friday it was considering converting more memory chip lines to logic chip production to meet growing demand for microprocessors used to power smartphones and tablets.

Samsung, which makes mobile application processors for Apple's iPhone and iPad as well as its Galaxy line of products, has already converted a memory chip line into a system chip production line and mass production from the facility is set to start in the second quarter.

