Samsung sees $1.4 bln dividend payment from Corning deal

SEOUL Oct 25 Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it expected an additional 1.5 trillion won ($1.4 billion) payment from Corning Inc after the U.S. firm agreed to buy the South Korean firm's display unit out of an LCD glass venture.

"On top of the already announced detail that Corning will buy out (Samsung Display's) stake in the glass venture, there'll be additional payment of dividend, which we estimate at around 1.5 trillion won," Robert Yi, head of Samsung Electronics investor relations, told analysts.