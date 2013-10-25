Samsung sees $1.4 bln dividend payment from Corning deal

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
SEOUL Oct 25 Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it expected an additional 1.5 trillion won ($1.4 billion) payment from Corning Inc after the U.S. firm agreed to buy the South Korean firm's display unit out of an LCD glass venture.
"On top of the already announced detail that Corning will buy out (Samsung Display's) stake in the glass venture, there'll be additional payment of dividend, which we estimate at around 1.5 trillion won," Robert Yi, head of Samsung Electronics investor relations, told analysts.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.