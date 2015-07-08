Canadian pension fund says voting Samsung C&T shares against merger

SEOUL, July 8 The Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board, which holds a small stake in South Korean builder Samsung
C&T Corp, said it was voting against the $8 billion
all-stock takeover offer by Cheil Industries Inc.
The pension fund, which disclosed its vote intention on its
website, did not elaborate. Thomson Reuters data shows that the
board holds a 0.14 percent stake in Samsung C&T, whose proposed
merger with Cheil Industries has been opposed by U.S. hedge fund
Elliott Associates.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also holds a stake
in Cheil Industries, which it intends to vote in favour of the
deal, according to its website.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen
Coates)