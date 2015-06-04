Samsung C&T says will boost investor value after takeover opposition

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
SEOUL, June 4 Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday it will communicate with shareholders and seek to boost investor value in response to opposition from a U.S.-based hedge fund to a takeover offer from affiliate Cheil Industries Inc.
Hedge fund Elliott said it had taken a major stake in Samsung C&T and opposed Cheil's $8 billion takeover offer, in a challenge to Samsung Group's restructuring efforts. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021