Elliott asks Samsung C&T to buy back shares after merger approved

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
SEOUL Aug 6 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates has asked Samsung C&T Corp to buy back some of it stake in the company, an Elliott spokesman said on Thursday, after C&T shareholders approved a $8 billion merger that Elliott had opposed.
The spokesman declined to comment on how much of the fund's 7.1 stake in C&T Elliott had asked the company to buy back.
Samsung C&T investors who opposed the deal can sell their shares to the company at 57,234 won per share by Aug. 6.
Samsung C&T said it does not comment on shareholders' actions, adding that it would tabulate all buyback requests by midnight local time on Thursday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.