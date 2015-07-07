UPDATE 2-Samsung clears hurdle on way to $8 bln shakeup as court rules against US fund

* Fund Elliott had sought block on Samsung C&T stake sale
* Shares sold to ally ahead of vote on sister firm tie-up
* Deal with Cheil a key step in Samsung Group succession
* Elliott says Cheil's offer for Samsung C&T too low
(Adds Elliott has filed appeal, KCC comment)
By Sohee Kim
SEOUL, July 7 A South Korean court on Tuesday
denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund trying to
block builder Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury
shares to ally KCC Corp, clearing another hurdle for
a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung Group firms.
The ruling comes ahead of a July 17 Samsung C&T shareholder
vote on an all-stock takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc
, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group.
The verdict allows chemicals and construction materials firm
KCC, Cheil's second-biggest shareholder, to exercise voting
rights for the treasury shares.
Explaining its ruling against the request from fund Elliott
Associates, the Seoul Central District Court said Samsung C&T
violated no laws in selling treasury shares to KCC. With a total
of around 6 percent of C&T, including the 5.8 percent stake
purchase approved by the court, KCC is the Samsung construction
firm's fourth-largest shareholder and will back the Cheil deal.
Elliott said in a statement after the ruling was issued that
C&T's treasury sale is "wholly improper". The fund has already
filed an appeal against the decision, according to court
records.
The Cheil-Samsung C&T merger is seen as a key step towards a
leadership transfer for the Samsung Group's founding Lee family,
as it consolidates stakes in key affiliates under the Lee heirs'
control. But opposition from Elliott, C&T's third-largest
shareholder with a 7.1 percent stake, has led to doubts about
whether Samsung C&T can muster enough support from shareholders.
C&T needs the support of at least two-thirds of the votes
cast on July 17 to proceed with the deal, making KCC's voting
rights important. Recent reports from two influential proxy
advisors calling on C&T investors to reject the takeover offer
could bolster Elliott's efforts to block the deal, a rare case
of investor activism in South Korea.
Elliott had filed the injunction seeking to block Samsung
C&T's stake sale to KCC in June. It has also appealed a court
ruling against its other injunction request, which sought to
prevent the July 17 shareholder vote for C&T investors taking
place.
The Seoul High Court will hold a hearing on this appeal on
July 13.
Samsung C&T said in a statement on Tuesday it welcomed the
court's ruling and will work to convince shareholders of the
merits of the proposed merger. A company spokesman later said
Elliott's decision to appeal the ruling was expected and that
C&T will respond accordingly.
A KCC spokeswoman said the court's ruling on Tuesday
recognises that its purchase of Samsung C&T's treasury shares
was legal.
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee;
