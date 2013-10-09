UPDATE 1-Samsung launches world's first smartphone with curved screen

* First curved smartphone available in Korea only
* LG Elec aims to launch curved phone in early November
SEOUL Oct 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Wednesday launched the world's first smartphone
with a curved display, a variant of the Galaxy Note which moves
the Asian giant a step closer to achieving wearable devices with
flexible - even unbreakable - screens.
Curved displays are on the frontlines of Samsung's
innovation war with rivals such as Apple Inc and LG
Electronics Inc, as the South Korean firm seeks to
expand its lead in the slowing market for high-end smartphones.
"It's a step forward for having unbreakable gadgets and
flexible devices eventually. But for now, the new phone is more
of a symbolic product," said Hana Daetoo Securities analyst Nam
Dae-jong, adding that Samsung did not yet have capacity for
large-scale production of curved touch-screens for the new
Galaxy Round.
The Galaxy Round is Samsung's attempt to gauge consumer
appetite for curved phones although its lack of other
eye-catching features means it is unlikely to be a hit, he said.
"I don't think it'll be massively compelling enough for
gadget buyers as ... the curved display doesn't come with many
unique features," he said.
The Galaxy Round's 5.7-inch (14.4-centimetre) display has a
slight horizontal curve and weighs less than the Galaxy Note 3,
allowing a more comfortable grip than other flat-screen models
on the market, Samsung said in a statement.
Its key features include a tilt function which allows users
to check information such as missed calls and battery life, even
when the home screen is off. Users can also scroll through media
files by pressing the screen's right or left, the company said.
The phone initially would be available only in South Korea
and no decision had been made about releasing it in other
markets.
DESIGN CHALLENGES
Curved displays open up possibilities for bendable designs
that could eventually transform the high-end smartphone market,
where growth has slowed amid competition from low-end producers.
Samsung's Galaxy Gear smartwatch released last month has a
flat screen, but the company is hoping to have the technology to
make more attractive and wearable devices in what is shaping as
a key battleground for consumer electronics companies.
Technology firms have yet to figure out how to cheaply mass
produce the parts and come up with display panels that can be
thin and heat-resistant. Batteries also have to take new forms
to support flexible screens that can be rolled out, attached to
uneven surfaces or even stretched. The battery in the Galaxy
Round is not curved, Samsung said.
Competition is heating up with Samsung's cross-town rival LG
Electronics planning to introduce a smartphone with a vertically
curved display in the first week of November, a source familiar
with the matter said this week.
Its components affiliate, LG Chem Ltd, said on
Tuesday it had started commercial production of a curved battery
for use in the device.
The firm also said it has developed a battery in cable form,
suitable for wearable devices, and expected to start commercial
production within the next couple of years.
Technology analysts and media reports say Apple is working
on a smartwatch, potentially with a curved screen, but there has
been no word from the California-based company about its plans.
Samsung's new curved-screen phone, available through South
Korea's biggest mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd,
costs 1.089 million won ($1,000).