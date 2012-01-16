Samsung plans $1 bln debt sale to fund U.S. chip plant

SEOUL Jan 16 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Monday its U.S. operation plans to sell
around $1 billion in bonds, its first major overseas debt sale
in more than a decade, to fund its chip plant operations.
Samsung, which supplies semiconductors to Apple's
iPhone and iPad tablet, is considering selling the 5-year bond
to secure operational funds for its chip operations in Austin,
Texas, and has sent requests for proposals to banks to manage
the deal, a Samsung spokesman said.
The South Korean firm had around 22 trillion won ($19.2
billion) in cash as of end-September and mainly uses its
internal cash to fund investments.
The company plans to increase investment this year mainly to
boost production of mobile chips and next-generation OLED
(organic light-emitting diode) display panels. It has yet to
announce detailed investment plans for 2012.