Samsung sees global DRAM shipment rising about 10 pct in Q4

SEOUL Oct 26 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's top technology firm by revenue, forecast on Friday global computer memory chip shipments would increase by 10 percent or slightly more in the current quarter and said it plans to grow faster than the broader market.

The world's top memory chipmaker sees global shipments of NAND chips growing in the mid-20 percents in the current quarter sequentially, led by new mobile product launches, and Samsung again plans to grow faster than the market.