UPDATE 3-Samsung Elec Q2 misses forecast as smartphone worries deepen

* Estimates Q2 operating profit at 9.5 trln won
* Q2 smartphone sales seen at 72-75 mln-analysts
* Solid recovery in chips mitigates weaker mobile growth
* Q3 profit seen improving on chips, reduced
marketing-analysts
* Samsung shares skid 3 pct vs 0.4 pct gain in KOSPI
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
missed already modest expectations for its quarterly
earnings guidance on Friday, deepening worries that its
smartphone business may have peaked, as growth in sales of its
blockbuster Galaxy phones begins to wane and new rivals emerge
to eat away at its market share.
The Galaxy S, powered by Google's free Android
platform, propelled the South Korean firm into the top rank of
smartphone makers in 2012, overtaking Apple Inc whose
iPhone had set an industry standard five years earlier.
Now investors fear Samsung may also follow in the footsteps
of Apple and other once-mighty players that are struggling with
shrinking margins, in an industry where companies live and die
by their ability to stay ahead of the innovation curve.
"Is Samsung's smartphone story now over? Not quite yet. It's
growth is indeed slowing due largely to disappointing sales of
the S4," said Jung Sang-jin, a fund manager at Dongbu Asset
Management, which owns Samsung shares.
"Yet I think Samsung has some exciting stuff up its sleeves.
The problem is no one is sure whether these products can really
wow investors and consumers."
The disappointing earnings estimate by Samsung, which has
had a track record of beating even the most bullish forecasts,
sent its shares down more than 3 percent on Friday.
They have dropped 17 percent since early June, hit by a
series of brokerage downgrades. The share price reflects
concerns about Samsung's handset margins, with its mobile
business generating 70 percent of the tech giant's total profit.
The fall in the share price equates to a drop in market
value of 39 trillion won ($34.2 billion), or worth the combined
market capitalisation of Sony Corp and LG Electronics
Inc.
"One of the biggest risks for Samsung Electronics going
forward is that 70 percent of total operating profit comes from
mobile business. Diversification is key. Samsung needs to engage
in active business transition until end-2014," said Jeff Kim, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
ALL TIME HIGH AGAIN IN H2?
To be sure, Samsung's 9.5 trillion won ($8.3 billion)
operating profit forecast, up 47 percent from a year ago, is a
record and it is expected to report higher earnings in the
current and fourth quarters as sales of its latest Galaxy S4
phone pick up and new products hit the stores. Prices of memory
chips, another industry which Samsung holds the lead, are also
expected to remain strong.
"Samsung's got diversified businesses. When one business
lags, it's got others outperforming and propping up the overall
profit," Jung at Dongbu said.
"The component business is widely expected to pick up the
slack in the second half when smartphones slow, but now worries
are also mounting that the component business' recovery could be
short-lived."
The guidance, released ahead of full quarterly results due
on July 26, was worse than an average forecast of 10.16 trillion
won in a poll of 43 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I think Samsung spent more on marketing expenses than
expected because of the launch of Galaxy S4 smartphone, which
led the company's results to miss the market consensus," HMC
Investment Securities analyst Nho Geun-Chang said.
Samsung spent more on marketing than R&D in 2012 for the
first time in at least three years, and the S4 was launched in
March with a Broadway-style show in New York.
The company also invested heavily in distribution channels
including opening brand shops in 1,400 Best Buy stores
in the United States.
But the glitz and glamour has failed to arrest a slide in
handset sales growth, and shipments are seen rising only 4
percent to 8 percent in the second quarter from the previous
quarter.
Handset margins are also being squeezed, as consumers in
countries like China - the world's biggest smartphone market -
opt for stripped-down cheaper devices.
NEXT BIG THING
Competition is getting intense with Chinese manufacturers
such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
making ground in the popular mid- to low-end market.
Nokia Oyj, once the handset king, unveiled two
back-to-basics 3G phones this week. They allow access to popular
applications such as Facebook and Twitter, and sell for just
$68.
"There's still a big uncertainty about how Samsung will
respond to the low-end market," said Brian Park, an analyst at
Tong Yang Securities, referring to its plans to launch a device
based on the open-source Tizen operating system.
Wearable gadgets will also be crucial to the company's hopes
of riding a new wave of extraordinary profit growth.
Apple has applied for a trademark for "iWatch" in Japan,
signaling the iPhone-maker may be moving ahead with plans for a
watch-like device as the industry turn its attention to wearable
computers.
Samsung has also filed a trademark for "Samsung Gear" in the
Untied States for its range of wearable devices.
"The (expected launch of) wearable devices won't be able to
replace Samsung's smartphone business, but it's more likely to
complement its earnings at best," said Byun Han-joon, an analyst
at KB Investment & Securities.