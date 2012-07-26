Smartphones to power record Samsung profit during Apple lull

| SEOUL, July 27
SEOUL, July 27 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top technology firm by revenue, will
report on Friday a record profit of $5.9 billion for the June
quarter, as rampant sales of its Galaxy S mobile phone helped
stretch its lead over Apple Inc.
Current quarter mobile profits are expected to forge further
ahead as the latest Galaxy model enjoys a sales boom before the
next iPhone launch, widely expected in October, driving
Samsung's profit to a record of nearly 8 trillion won ($7
billion). The mobile business brings in around 70 percent of
Samsung's earnings.
JK Shin, head of Samsung's telecoms business, told Reuters
on Sunday that sales of the Galaxy S III, the most aggressive
competitor to the iPhone, were better than his initial forecast
of at least 10 million units in the first two months after its
launch in late May.
It is also preparing a sequel to the popular
phone-cum-tablet Galaxy Note later this year to counter Apple's
new product releases.
"Samsung will continue to outperform in the third quarter as
it's got compelling new products selling really well," said Song
Myung-seob, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities in Seoul.
"It's also benefiting from rivals' failure to offer
competitive models in a timely manner that could match Samsung's
product cycle."
Samsung, which earlier this year ended Nokia's
14-year reign as the top global handset maker, is estimated to
have increased smartphone shipments to around 50 million in the
June quarter, nearly double the 26 million iPhones Apple sold.
Apple shipments in the June quarter were lower than expected
as the European economy sagged and consumers held off on buying
ahead of the release of the iPhone 5.
Samsung, valued at $160 billion and the world's leading
maker of TVs, smartphones and DRAM memory chips, said earlier
this month its quarterly operating profit will be 6.7 trillion
won ($5.8 billion), up 79 percent from a year ago and 15 percent
from the previous record -- 5.85 trillion won in the March
quarter.
Profit from the mobile division is likely to have more than
doubled to around 4.4 trillion won from a year ago, with sales
of around 50 million smartphones - or 380 every minute.
Its semiconductor business is expected to show a small
decline in profit due to weak demand for NAND memory chips and
computer memory chips.
The flat screen division is seen swinging to a small profit
after a global fall in LCD (liquid crystal display) prices
stabilised.
The TV and home appliances business is also expected to
report a small profit, buoyed by solid sales of high-end TV
models with 3D and Internet connectivity features.
While the next iPhone will likely slow Samsung's handset
earnings growth, it will boost the Korean firm's semiconductor
earnings as Samsung is the sole producer of processing chips
used to power the iPhone and iPad, and also supplies Apple with
mobile memory chips, NAND flash and display screens.