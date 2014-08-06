Samsung Elec, Apple agree to drop patent lawsuits outside U.S. - Samsung says

SEOUL Aug 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc agreed to withdraw patent lawsuits outside the United States, a Samsung spokesman said on Wednesday.

"This agreement does not involve any licensing arrangements, and the companies are continuing to pursue the existing cases in U.S. courts," Samsung said in a statement.

Apple and Samsung have been litigating around the world for three years, each accusing the other of infringing patents in making smartphones and other mobile devices. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)