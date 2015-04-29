Samsung Elec overtook Apple as top smartphone maker in Q1-Strategy Analytics

SEOUL, April 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
overtook Apple Inc to recapture the title
of world's top smartphone maker by volume in the first quarter
of 2015, research firm Strategy Analytics said on Wednesday.
It said Samsung shipped 83.2 million smartphones worldwide
and captured 24 percent market share in the quarter, down from
31 percent a year earlier but better than Apple's 18 percent.
"Samsung continued to face challenges in Asia and elsewhere,
but its global performance has stabilised sufficiently well this
quarter to overtake Apple and recapture first position as the
world's largest smartphone vendor by volume," Strategy Analytics
Executive Director Neil Mawston said in a statement.
(Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Miral Fahmy)