Samsung Elec to be main chip supplier for next iPhone-S.Korea paper

SEOUL Jan 26 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd will be the main supplier of processors
powering Apple Inc's next iPhone, Maeil Business
Newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources in the
semiconductor industry.
Samsung will be responsible for around 75 percent of the
chip production for the next iPhone, the South Korean newspaper
said.
The newspaper did not say how much the contract is worth and
what other company will be supplying Apple. Samsung will make
the chips from its factory in Austin, Texas, according to the
report.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
market speculation. Apple could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)