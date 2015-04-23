Cost of Galaxy's battle against iPhone on the rise

GRAPHIC: Galaxy versus iPhone: link.reuters.com/dab64w
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 23 Samsung Electronics has
pulled out all the stops on its new Galaxy smartphones, but
their modest prices compared to the latest iPhones throw an
uneasy spotlight on the long-term cost of fighting Apple's
premium branding.
The 64-gigabyte model of the Galaxy S6 edge costs $290.45 to
make, according to IHS Technology. That's more expensive than
any Galaxy S model and iPhone analysed by the U.S. research
company. For the price of producing 100 sets of this S6 edge
model, Apple can make 121 sets of 64-GB iPhone 6 Plus,
calculations by Reuters show. In 2010, when Samsung launched the
Galaxy series and Apple unveiled the iPhone 4, their production
costs were almost on par.
Samsung's flagship devices since the Galaxy S II in 2011
have consistently cost more to build but sold at similar prices
of comparable iPhones - sometimes those with even smaller
storage. Consumers paid similar amounts for the 32-GB versions
of the Galaxy S4 and S5 as Apple's 16-GB models for the iPhone 5
and 5S, according to IHS. In the case of the new S6 edge, the
64-GB version sells for $799.99 in the United States (without a
carrier subsidy), less than the retail price of $849.99 for the
iPhone 6 Plus with the same storage capacity.
The chief reason behind this gap is that Apple's iOS
operating system and robust software and services ecosystem
command a much larger premium among consumers. Lacking those
differentiators, Samsung has to offer higher quality hardware to
stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace but can't fully
reflect those costs with higher retail prices. Should this trend
persist, margins for Samsung's mobile business could be
compressed further, and the only way to offset that is to rev up
sales volume.
Another factor in Apple's favour, analysts say, is the
economy of scale it enjoys by sticking with just one or two new
models each year. Samsung, on the other hand, has a far larger
portfolio of phones that retail for as little as $100 or as much
as the S6 edge. "There is such a thing as a volume discount:
even if you buy the same parts, the price for a customer
ordering components for 200 million phones will be different
from the price for a customer ordering for 50 million phones,"
Daewoo Securities analyst Jonathan Hwang said.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)