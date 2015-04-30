Samsung China smartphone market share drops to 4th-Strategy Analytics

SEOUL, April 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
share of the Chinese smartphone market fell to
fourth place in the first quarter of 2015, even as it regained
the global lead, according to researcher Strategy Analytics.
Chinese brand Xiaomi Inc topped the league table in
the world's biggest smartphone market with 12.8 percent of the
110 million units shipped, followed closely by Apple Inc
at 12.3 percent and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, another Chinese player, at 10.2 percent, the data
showed.
Strategy Analytics declined to say how many handsets Samsung
had shipped in China during the quarter, although it expected
the South Korean company to return to the top three in the next
one or two quarters following the launch of its flagship S6 and
S6 edge models in April.
It expects Apple to surpass Xiaomi to top the China market
later this year on the strength of its popular new iPhone 6 and
6 plus models. Apple on Monday reported a 71 percent increase in
sales in China to $16.8 billion.
It was the first time since the fourth quarter of 2011 that
Samsung did not rank in the top three for China smartphone
shipments, according to the research firm.
Strategy Analytics on Wednesday said Samsung overtook Apple
to recapture the title of world's top smartphone maker by volume
in the first quarter of 2015.
Samsung shipped 83.2 million smartphones worldwide and
captured 24 percent market share in the quarter, down from 31
percent a year earlier but better than Apple's 18 percent, it
said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by
Stephen Coates)