Activist investor Elliott urges Samsung Electronics to "demerge"

Oct 5 Activist investor Elliott Management urged Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to explore a "demerger", splitting into a listed holding company and a listed operating company.

Elliott, in a letter to Samsung Electronics' board on Wednesday, also said the new holding company should look at a possible all-stock merger with Samsung C&T Corp.

Samsung C&T is the defacto holding firm of the Samsung Group . (Reporting by Rishika Sadam; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila in Bengaluru)