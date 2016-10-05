Activist investor Elliott urges Samsung Electronics to "demerge"

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Activist investor Elliott Management urged Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to explore a "demerger", splitting into a listed holding company and a listed operating company.
Elliott, in a letter to Samsung Electronics' board on Wednesday, also said the new holding company should look at a possible all-stock merger with Samsung C&T Corp.
Samsung C&T is the defacto holding firm of the Samsung Group . (Reporting by Rishika Sadam; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila in Bengaluru)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: