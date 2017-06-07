Samsung to double mobile phone capacity at main Indian factory

MUMBAI, June 7 Samsung Electronics
plans to double the production capacity for mobile phones and
fridges at its main factory in India, expanding in a country
where U.S. rival Apple Inc. has started assembling
phones.
The South Korean company said in a statement on Wednesday it
would spend 49 billion rupees ($764 million) over three years to
expand the factory on an additional 35 acres at the site on the
outskirts of New Delhi. It also makes televisions at the plant.
India is the world's second biggest smartphone market and
its fast becoming a battleground for handset makers vying for a
bigger share as sales in Asian powerhouse China start to lag.
"Samsung would want to reduce their dependence on
manufacturing in Vietnam and shift more operations to India,"
said Tarun Pathak, associate director at technology research
firm Counterpoint.
"India looks like a promising manufacturing hub in the
coming years and Samsung could make it their base for exports."
Samsung's expansion also comes at a time Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government is pushing to increase
technology manufacturing through its flagship "Make in India"
initiative launched in 2014.
Apple began assembling its iPhone SE model last month in the
southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru and a government
official has said it could increase the local share of
production over time.
($1 = 64.3650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Devidutta Tripathy
and David Clarke)