Samsung Elec to plough $9 bln more into S.Korea chip plant -MoneyToday

SEOUL, April 23 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
plans to invest at least another 10 trillion won
($9.23 billion) to boost capacity at a new South Korean chip
plant, news service MoneyToday reported on Thursday without
citing sources.
Samsung has already announced a 15.6 trillion won investment
to build the plant in Pyeongtaek south of Seoul, its biggest
commitment to a single production facility, as it ramps up its
semiconductor business to offset slowing smartphone earnings.
The plant is scheduled to begin production in 2017, but
MoneyToday did not specify when the additional investment would
take place.
The report also said Samsung, the world's top memory chip
maker, will produce DRAM memory chips at its South Korean chip
complex but could also make mobile processors depending on
market conditions.
Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.
($1 = 1,083.0000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)