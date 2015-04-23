UPDATE 1-Samsung to plough $9 bln more into S.Korea chip plant -MoneyToday

* Samsung has already announced 15.6 trln won investment for
plant
* Firm relying on chips business to make up for mobile
profit fall
* Samsung says no decision on additional investment
(Updates with comments from Samsung, background)
SEOUL, April 23 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is set to spend at least another 10 trillion won
($9.2 billion) to boost capacity at a new South Korean chip
plant, a 64 percent increase over announced investment plans,
domestic online news service MoneyToday reported.
The world's top memory chip maker said late last year it
would invest 15.6 trillion won to build the plant, its biggest
ever commitment to a single production facility, as it ramps up
its semiconductor business to offset slowing smartphone
earnings.
The plant is scheduled to begin production in 2017, but
MoneyToday, which did not cite sources, did not specify when the
additional investment would take place.
The report also said the new plant will produce DRAM memory
chips at its South Korean chip complex but could also make
mobile processors depending on market conditions.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the firm has not decided on any
additional investments or what products the new plant would
make.
The plans for the new plant, which will be located in
Pyeongtaek south of Seoul, has led to some worries about the
industry's medium-term outlook.
Samsung and rival SK Hynix Inc have reported
robust memory chip earnings in recent quarters, partly because
careful capacity management across the industry has supported
prices of DRAM and NAND chips.
Samsung has said it will seek sustainable memory chip profit
growth, suggesting that it will not initiate a price war.
The firm had 14.3 trillion won in capital expenditure for
its chip business in 2014, and analysts have said the announced
investment for the new plant would be in line with Samsung's
typical spending because it would spread out over several years.
($1 = 1,084.2000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Edwina Gibbs)