Samsung Elec says to invest $1.2 bln in U.S. for "internet of things"

SEOUL, June 21 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, the world's top smartphone maker, said on Tuesday
it plans to invest about $1.2 billion in the United States over
the next four years on so-called internet of things (IoT)
technologies.
In a statement, Samsung said it will make the investments
through its Silicon Valley arms such as the Samsung Global
Innovation Center in order to develop relevant technologies and
strengthen cooperation with startup companies. The firm did not
elaborate on its plans.
Tech companies around the world are looking to IoT
technologies, which enables everyday objects such as mobile
phones and vehicles to communicate with each other, as a new
source of revenue as growth for mainstay products such as
smartphones slows.
Samsung has been acquiring companies while developing new
products and services in recent years in hopes that such efforts
will eventually yield a new profit engine.
The South Korean firm said separately it and Intel Corp
have partnered to form the National IoT Strategy
Dialogue, an organisation composed of industry and academic
members that will discuss IoT-related issues such as privacy
protection and advise U.S. policymakers on IoT-related
regulation.
