Samsung, LG turn to quantum dots as OLED still too pricey

| SEOUL
SEOUL Oct 30 The world's biggest TV makers,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc
, are turning to quantum dot technology for their
next-generation TVs as it could still be years before OLED is
affordable for the mass market.
The nascent technology involves incorporating a film of tiny
light-emitting crystals into regular liquid crystal displays
(LCD). The manufacturing process is relatively straightforward
and offers improved picture quality at much cheaper cost than
using organic light-emitting diodes (OLED).
The resulting lower prices could help the technology catch
on far quicker. One industry analyst estimated a 55-inch quantum
dot TV could be priced 30 to 35 percent more than a current LCD
TV, while an OLED TV could be 5 times more expensive. LG
recently launched a 65-inch ultra-high definition OLED TV for 12
million won ($11,350) in its home market of South Korea.
The only real challenge is securing enough quantum dot
material from the small pool of suppliers, including Quantum
Materials Corp and Nanoco Group PLC.
Nanoco last month said a South Korean plant being built by
partner Dow Chemical Co will start quantum dot
production in the first half of 2015. Analysts believe the
output is destined for a local client.
On Wednesday, LG, the world's No.2 TV maker after domestic
rival Samsung, said it plans to make quantum dot TVs in addition
to OLED TVs. Analysts regarded that a tacit acknowledgement that
OLED needs more time for prices to come down before becoming the
new standard.
"We are pursuing a dual-track strategy with quantum dot and
OLED," LG Chief Financial Officer Jung Do-hyun told analysts
after the company reported earnings. OLED is the fundamentally
superior product, he said.
Samsung Vice President Simon Sung told analysts on Thursday
that quantum dot is among many technologies under consideration.
"How a technology will match with market conditions, when a
technology will emerge as the main market segment is the most
critical consideration," Sung said. "We'll respond aggressively
after identifying such a market opportunity."
At present, Japan's Sony Corp is the only major
electronics manufacturer selling quantum dot TVs. Last month,
China's TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
unveiled a quantum dot TV at the IFA tech expo in Berlin.
OLED RISK
LG and affiliate LG Display Co Ltd are the
biggest champions of OLED TVs, in contrast to Samsung which has
not released a model this year. Analysts say the lack of Samsung
support could limit OLED growth prospects and keep prices high.
"In theory, OLED should become cheaper than LCD once
production yields get better because OLED doesn't need a
backlight, but at this point both the scale and production yield
remain low," said CIMB analyst Lee Do-hoon.
"LG needs a product in the interim, and they seem to be
saying they'll look at market conditions and respond with
quantum dot," Lee said.
Samsung could be more aggressive than LG in pushing quantum
dot as Korea's No.1 consumer electronics maker appears less
committed to a particular technology, analysts said. LG, on the
other hand, risks undermining its OLED push.
"If LG focuses on quantum dot, it'd be basically the same as
signalling that it will be difficult for OLED to go mainstream
in the near term," said CIMB's Lee.
Researcher DisplaySearch forecasts 1.95 million quantum dot
TV shipments next year, for just 0.8 percent of the market,
growing to 25.5 million by 2020. IHS Technology sees OLED TV
shipments at 7.8 million units by 2019 from 600,000 in 2015.
Some analysts question how successful quantum dot TVs will
be given the availability of affordable LCD TVs, including
ultra-high definition sets that they say offer enough bang for
the buck.
"The main lineup for TVs is still LCD TV, so I don't know
how much quantum dot matters," said HMC Investment analyst Greg
Roh. "I don't think it would signify anything more than
bolstering the product lineup."
($1 = 1,057.2900 won)
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim and Kahyun Yang; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Christopher Cushing)